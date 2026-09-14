Capital formation uptick: is India on the verge of an investment supercycle after a long wait?

Healthy economic momentum in the first quarter of 2026-27 was being corroborated by high frequency macroeconomic indicators and strong quarterly corporate results. Still, the quarter’s GDP growth of 7.8% turned out higher than market expectations. Specifically, India’s sharp growth in gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) has led to expectations of a pick-up in investment-led economic expansion.
Investment in the Indian economy as reflected by GFCF recorded a strong growth of 11.9% in the first quarter of 2026-27. This is an acceleration from the growth of 10.5% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 and average growth of 7.5% in the previous three quarters.