Get tough: A lenient capital gains tax regime has been distorting incentives

Indexation in capital gains was first introduced in the 1992-93 Budget, when the FM then had stated, “The present tax treatment of long-term capital gains has been criticized on the grounds that the deduction allowed in computing capital gains is not related to the period of time for which the asset has been held. It does not take into account the inflation that may have occurred over time. The Chelliah Committee has suggested a system of indexation to take care of the problem, and I propose to accept its recommendation."