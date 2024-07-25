Capital gains on property: Why deny an inflation adjustment?
Summary
- The budget snatches away an LTCG benefit that real-estate owners deserve by deploying an arbitrary cut-off that has left many cursing their luck. Time-barred indexation is a bad idea. Drop it.
In life, nothing comes for free. After Tuesday’s budget, add taxation relief. Take the changes in India’s tax regime for capital gains. While investors now have rules that are somewhat easier to recall, thanks to greater uniformity in rates across asset classes and the time limit beyond which assets qualify as having been held ‘long-term,’ the government has extracted a pound of flesh in exchange.