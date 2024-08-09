Capital versus labour in the digital age: Rigged against workers
Summary
- While tech platforms have eased our lives, too little attention is paid to a growing inequity. Capital gets to multiply, but gig workers are left at a disadvantage as they're not treated as employees and lack labour protection under the law. This capital-labour imbalance needs to be addressed.
Technology is a powerful tool to deliver services efficiently and at scale, especially in a country as large as India. Recognising the opportunity, the last few years have seen a significant influx of investors and entrepreneurs seeking to leverage private capital to build various tech-based solutions.