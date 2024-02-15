Capital inflows: Balancing market gains with economic risks
Summary
- The influx of foreign capital can boost investment and wealth but may also lead to a stronger national currency, undermining export competitiveness
Bloomberg could join JPMorgan in adding India to its government bond index, increasing the chances of global investors deploying more funds in India. This comes as China's stock market struggles, enhancing India's appeal as a destination for equity investments. The net result would be good news for capital markets.