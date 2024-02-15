Capital inflows: Balancing market gains with economic risks

When foreign direct investment comes in, the funds flow into the company and the sector where new income generating activity would be triggered as a result of this investment. When capital flows into the secondary market, it adds to the pool of liquidity in the system, allowing banks to lend cheaper than in the absence of such liquidity. Further, higher share prices resulting from the inflows allow fresh loans to be raised by pledging the shares, that is, offering the shares as collateral, the money then being used for capital formation. Someone who makes a killing on the stock market could well decide to plough their profits into a new enterprise, as happened with Akasa Air, in which investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a 46% stake. The additional capital formation that takes place as a result of portfolio inflows could be in companies and sectors different from the companies, in whose shares the portfolio funds were invested.