We can’t rely on capital inflows for rupee stability anymore: India’s economic model needs to change

First, boost merchandise exports, especially in electronics, machinery, chemicals, garments and automobiles. Second, deepen and widen service exports by building on IT and AI, and moving significantly into projects, design, business services, tourism, education and global capability centres. Third, integrate more deeply with global supply chains, rather than staying partially insulated behind tariff barriers. Fourth, negotiate high-quality trade agreements, particularly with the US, EU and key Asian partners, and also join trade blocs such as RCEP. Fifth, reduce energy import dependence via hydrogen plus solar.