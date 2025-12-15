India presents a macroeconomic paradox today. GDP growth is among the fastest in the world, inflation is nearly zero and the fiscal deficit is in check. Yet the Indian rupee is Asia’s worst-performing currency. Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out $17 billion and net foreign direct investment (FDI) all but evaporated in 2024-25.
We can’t rely on capital inflows for rupee stability anymore: India’s economic model needs to change
SummaryAs foreign investors retreat, India’s economic model must change for the rupee to hold firm. We must shift from relying on capital inflows to generating export earnings well in excess of import expenditure—as other Asian successes have done.
