Capitalism varies across as well as within individual countries
Summary
- A useful way to sub-classify a capitalist economy is to map its enterprises by nested dualisms that assess their size, degree of formality, political linkages and exposure to market competition.
There is a large literature on the varieties of capitalism seen around the world. In their Introduction to the much-cited volume on Varieties of Capitalism (Oxford University Press, UK, 2001), Hall and Soskice classified capitalist countries into two broad groups: Liberal market economies (LMEs) such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and coordinated market economies (CMEs) such as Germany, France, Japan, Sweden and Austria. In LMEs, firms coordinate their interaction with each other and other stakeholders through hierarchies and the market. In CMEs, firms rely more heavily on non-market institutions to coordinate their interactions.