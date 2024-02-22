Capitalism varies across as well as within individual countries

Global generalizations are inevitably heroic over-simplifications. Nevertheless, mom-and-pop stores, small restaurants, pharmacies, mechanic workshops, etc, are global examples of the informal sector. Though employing perhaps 20 employees or less, these enterprises are ‘for profit’ businesses, just like the large corporations. Beyond that, however, these businesses belong to a very different eco-system of technologies, organization, markets and institutions. Typically, they are labour-intensive, low-productivity enterprises, though some may also be quite capital-intensive, high-productivity. One important feature of this sector is that these businesses operate in highly competitive markets, with a very large number of competitors, offering us the closest real-world example of a text-book model of ‘perfect competition.’ Medium sized enterprises employing up to, say, 100 employees belong to the same ecosystem. But, being larger, they enjoy some scale economies. Their size also provides them space to adopt more productive capital-intensive technologies. Together, medium and small enterprises constitute the informal sector in a capitalist country. The difference between the informal sectors of advanced and developing countries is that in the former, informal sectors are better regulated and have much higher levels of technology, productivity and wages.