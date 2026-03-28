One moment explains Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar Gopinath better than any business school case study. Standing in Phoenix Airport in the early 2000s, he noticed a board indicating 1,000 daily flights. He compared this to India, where all 40 airports with daily connections likely had fewer flights combined. Gopinath sensed the opportunity with the instinct of a man incapable of accepting things as they are.
Capt. GR Gopinath: Airline entrepreneur who sought to democratize Indian skies
SummaryGorur Ramaswamy Iyengar Gopinath, who launched Air Deccan in 2023, wanted, in his own words, 'the cleaning woman' to fly.
One moment explains Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar Gopinath better than any business school case study. Standing in Phoenix Airport in the early 2000s, he noticed a board indicating 1,000 daily flights. He compared this to India, where all 40 airports with daily connections likely had fewer flights combined. Gopinath sensed the opportunity with the instinct of a man incapable of accepting things as they are.
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