Capt. GR Gopinath: Airline entrepreneur who sought to democratize Indian skies

Born on 13 November 1951 in Gorur, a village in Karnataka’s Hassan district, he grew up in a Tamil Iyengar family of modest means. His father, a school teacher, initially taught him at home. Not fluent in English, he took the military entrance exam in Kannada with special dispensation and went on to the National Defence Academy, followed by eight years as a commissioned officer, seeing action in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.