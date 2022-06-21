Captive networks must not distort the market

As articulated by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), telecom firms want the same rules applied to captive networks that they abide by. These are so onerous that they may reckon only companies whose core business is telecom would find them bearable, but their advocacy of preconditions would suggest a grudging acceptance of the idea itself. As a licensed category, telecom is already vulnerable to the ills of weak competition, and they cannot expect to remain gatekeepers of every advancement in a field vital to the future of Digital India. Also, we do have businesses keen on their own networks. According to research firm Omdia, that includes over half of all Indian enterprises across the sectors of manufacturing, transport, logistics, healthcare, energy, utilities and broadcasting. The proposal is at a raw stage right now. The Centre has said it will study enterprise demand for airwaves and seek the regulator’s advice before it decides how to regulate these networks. If it’s too burdensome, only megacorps would go for it, while light rules would be unfair to incumbents, unless their burden is eased too. The latter would, of course, have an opportunity for add-on revenues in setting up and managing captive networks for corporate clients. Some tech players contend that as these would be isolated, they would not need to be monitored so strictly for national security. Yet, to maximize value—as with fleet operators—some users may want to link up with open networks, which would end their isolation and expose them to risks. Hence, rules on interoperability need to be clear from the very onset.