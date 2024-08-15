Opinion
Car ownership reveals much about the shape and state of our economy
Summary
- In 2022-23, 6.7% of Indian households owned one or more cars, with over two-thirds owned by families earning mostly from the services sector. It’s why Indian youth are rushing for service jobs, but this may lead to a labour market glut and worsen pay scales just as AI emerges as a job rival.
No consumer durable purchase is a more powerful marker of upward mobility than car ownership. Air conditioners, washing machines, etc, tend to be utility purchases.
