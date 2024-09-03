Opinion
Six key aspects of a carbon credits trading system that India must get right
Montek Singh Ahluwalia & Utkarsh Patel 7 min read 03 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- A market for carbon credits could be a major step forward in decarbonizing the economy, but only if it is properly designed. From the system’s emission quotas, reduction paths and sectoral coverage to its revenue, export and cost implications, we must think the whole idea through.
One of the announcements made by the finance minister in the budget speech was that a Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) would soon be implemented in India.
