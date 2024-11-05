India should rely on itself to tackle the environmental challenges it must
Summary
- The world is set to exceed the 1.5° Celsius cap on global warming and assistance from the West has been negligible. We need a strategy that raises our mitigation and adaptation targets and covers the cost of climate impact, biodiversity protection, etc, with our own resources.
That changing the behaviour of populations is a nigh-impossible task was visible, once again, during Diwali. The enormous media attention over the last couple of decades and judicial actions regulating the type and quantity of crackers that can be used have had very little impact on the actions of governments, unfortunately, and of society as well.