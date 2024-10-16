A pragmatic approach to carbon pricing may help against climate barriers
Summary
- India should get its carbon market going and rationalize domestic levies even as it challenges the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) for violating the principle of differential responsibilities.
At the recent Energy Transition Summit, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the adverse impact of unilateral and arbitrary policies such as the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on India’s trade and green-transition pathways, noting that India’s decarbonization journey should be guided by its own development needs and not by the Global North.