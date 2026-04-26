India is moving fast on clean energy. Solar capacity is rising, electric vehicle (EV) sales are climbing and green hydrogen is now part of official strategy. But beneath this momentum sits a less visible constraint in the form of the materials required to build this future. Without reliable access to lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper and rare earth elements, India’s energy transition risks slowing down.
Carbon neutrality mission: India’s clean energy future hinges on access to critical minerals
SummaryIndia’s clean energy drive is accelerating, but constraints have emerged as geopolitics hardens (think China risk) amid a surge in demand for lithium, cobalt and rare earths for clean-tech. India mustn’t end up swapping fossil fuel reliance for other import vulnerabilities.
India is moving fast on clean energy. Solar capacity is rising, electric vehicle (EV) sales are climbing and green hydrogen is now part of official strategy. But beneath this momentum sits a less visible constraint in the form of the materials required to build this future. Without reliable access to lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper and rare earth elements, India’s energy transition risks slowing down.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More