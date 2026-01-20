Carbon pricing is not a silver bullet but faith endures in this market approach to climate action
Market tools don’t always work as an elegant theory suggests. Carbon pricing is held up as the way out of our climate crisis, but the evidence so far suggests it’s doing little to curb emissions but a lot to distort economic conditions—such as for trade. Think of what the EU’s CBAM is doing.
Market failure is a prickly idea in economics. It exists in theory, is acknowledged in textbooks and is occasionally invoked in policy debates, but it sits uneasily with the profession’s deeper instincts. To question the centrality of markets too forcefully is to invite misgivings, especially in academic publishing, where faith in markets appears more durable than the evidence that challenges it.