Who's keeping carbon-rich fuels the mainstay of global energy usage? Not consumers

Judging by the way many people discuss the energy transition, we are engaged in a fight between green ideologues in government and academia on the one hand, and a more realistic private sector that recognizes the innate superiority of fossil fuels on the other.
Follow the money, and you will see precisely the opposite picture. The share of private energy investment going into oil, gas and coal has slumped from about 50% to 28% since 2015, according an International Energy Agency (IEA) database. The public sector, meanwhile, still invests most of its money in dirty power—53%, down more marginally from 67% a decade ago.
That actually understates quite how bad things are, because the state does not just fund carbon-based energy by investing in its production. It also pumps out subsidies to make it artificially cheap. That encourages us to use more polluting energy, and deters us from making the switch to cleaner, more affordable alternatives.