Who's keeping carbon-rich fuels the mainstay of global energy usage? Not consumers

Or take the UK. If you want to warm your home with a heat pump using its 68% clean grid, you will be paying an effective carbon price on every kilowatt-hour, thanks to wrinkles in the way electricity is priced. If you use a boiler and 100% dirty gas, you will not pay a cent for your emissions. That is one reason it has been so hard to convince householders that a switch to heat pumps makes financial sense.