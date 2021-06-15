Carbon tariffs needn’t impede Indian exports to the EU

In order to assess the impact of additional tariffs by the EU on India’s exports, we have used the concept of tariff elasticities (i.e., likely change in trade flows of goods in response to tariff changes by the importing country). As of 2020, imports from India in these select products amounted to around $9 billion. Using the trade elasticity database of CPEII, a French centre for research on the world economy, for goods that are regulated under the EU-ETS and the EU’s 2020 imports from India, an elementary analysis shows that if the EU increases its tariff from, say, 10% to 10.1%, ceteris paribus, its imports from India in these sectors would decline by around $1 billion. A larger increase, say, from 10% to 10.5% may reduce imports from India by around $4.5 billion. As per the data, the impact would be colossal for aluminium, followed by iron and steel, organic chemicals and paper products.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}