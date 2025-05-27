Mint Quick Edit | Toxic spill: Clean up first, invoke the law later
SummaryA capsized vessel off Kerala’s coast has caused not just an oil spill, but dumped containers of hazardous calcium carbide into the sea. First, tackle the threat to marine life and fisherfolk livelihood.
In the early hours of Sunday, a cargo ship capsized and sank off the coast of Kochi, Kerala, spelling trouble for a vast coastal stretch. Apart from over 84 tonnes of diesel and more than 367 tonnes of furnace oil, the Liberian-flagged vessel was carrying over 640 containers, many full of hazardous cargo.