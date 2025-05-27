Mint Quick Edit | Toxic spill: Clean up first, invoke the law later

In the early hours of Sunday, a cargo ship capsized and sank off the coast of Kochi, Kerala, spelling trouble for a vast coastal stretch. Apart from over 84 tonnes of diesel and more than 367 tonnes of furnace oil, the Liberian-flagged vessel was carrying over 640 containers, many full of hazardous cargo.

Alarmingly, a dozen had calcium carbide, which reacts with water to release acetylene, a highly flammable gas that puts marine life at harsh risks. The ship sank about 70km off Kochi’s coast, but flotsam has shown up on the shores of Kollam and Alappuzha.

A significant oil spill has been confirmed by the Indian Coast Guard and clean-up equipment has been despatched aboard a special ship. Skimmers and oil dispersants are reportedly being used.

The director of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has warned that an oil slick could harm marine productivity, especially during the current breeding season, a crucial period for pelagic fish on which fisherfolk depend for livelihood. Fishing has been banned within a radius of about 37km from where the vessel went down.

Clearly, the ecological threat must be tackled first. How the law deals with any damages can come later.