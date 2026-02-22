In Jules Verne’s classic Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Captain Nemo’s futuristic submarine, the Nautilus, is battery-powered. Electric shipping has remained science fiction ever since.
At long last, cargo ships run on electric currents. Here’s why it matters
SummarySmall trade vessels are finally going electric. While mega-ships still dominate sealanes, it’s the humble feeder fleets—hauling boxes between major hubs and smaller ports—that could lead shipping’s clean-energy shift, cutting fuel bills and emissions sooner than many expect.
