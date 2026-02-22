At long last, cargo ships run on electric currents. Here’s why it matters

Many of these feeders are a lot more diminutive than you’d think. Just over half the global container fleet is below 3,000 units, the generally accepted upper limit for this kind of vessel. The average size of all the ships that docked at ports during 2023 is 3,618, according to the United Nations trade and development agency. As with small passenger jets like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, their use on short high-frequency routes means they’re arguably more important as the backbone of the global transport network compared to glitzier, larger vessels.