Nissan’s destiny remains hitched to the wagon of globalization
SummaryThis sputtering carmaker was a paragon of globalization once, with its fortunes revived by a French-Brazilian-Lebanese chief. But the Carlos Ghosn scandal still haunts Nissan, even as its business remains too globalized for an era of protectionism.
In retrospect, you can put a date on the moment globalization peaked: 24 January 2018. In the rarefied winter air of Davos, Switzerland, Carlos Ghosn—then boss of the sprawling alliance of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi—was asked what he thought of a tentative initial round of tariffs on washing machines and solar panels imposed by Donald Trump in his first term as US president.