Nissan’s destiny remains hitched to the wagon of globalization

That won’t work for Nissan, which is still too global for the protectionist competitive landscape we’re living in. It’s a Japanese business only in name: Despite accounting for 45% of jobs and about 35% of manufacturing assets, just 16% of sales are at home. Most of its revenues are in North America, and about 30% of the vehicles produced in its Japanese factories are exported to the same market. Trump’s 25% tariff on auto imports are more than sufficient to wipe any profits from that trade.