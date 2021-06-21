Carlyle’s long shadow over its buyout target

That price was fixed on 31 May, when the lender’s board okayed a preferential allotment of 82 million equity shares and 20.5 million convertible warrants to Carlyle unit Pluto Investments and Aditya Puri’s Salisbury Investments, among others, and called an extraordinary general meeting on 22 June for a shareholder seal. If the proposed expansion of PNB Housing Finance’s equity base goes through, Carlyle, which has an extant stake of over 32% in the business via another investment unit, would control 50.2% of its voting stock while Punjab National Bank would see its holding shrink from a bit above 32.6% to just over 20%. Word of a significant ownership shift appeared to play a role in the subsequent run-up of its market price, which doubled to about ₹880 in the span of a week. It has fallen to around ₹700 since, but the escalation was taken as an indication of the control premium its board could have got had it bargained harder. As critics pointed out, an alternative would have been to make a rights offer that would let minority owners sell their equity entitlement to control-seeking investors at a premium determined by the market. This way, they would have gained from the deal’s price pop and not had reason to complain.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}