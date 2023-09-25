Opinion
Cars, buses and trains outdo planes for short journeys
Summary
- Travelling by road is faster and less harmful to the environment — not to mention cheaper — than many short-haul flights
Faster trains and better roads that cut travel time are eating into the market for short-haul flights, says a news report. This is welcome for a number of reasons.
