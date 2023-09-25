Cars, buses and trains outdo planes for short journeys

First, short haul flights may not be time-saving at all if you include the time it takes to reach the airport in most cities. The ‘short’ in short-haul flights is defined by a comparison of the cumulative time it takes to travel by air and by road or train. This includes not just the journey time between the point of departure and the point of arrival, but also the time it takes to reach the departure terminal (for plane, train or bus) from your home or office, the time it takes to board your plane, train or bus, disembark at the destination, and find your way to yous final destination. If you travel by car, leaving the city and reaching your final destination can be simpler as you may not have to enter the crowded city centre.

