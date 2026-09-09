Case for a rebalance: India’s broad geopolitical strategy is apt but could do with some adjustment

This is the second part of a two-part series on how India should position itself in the emerging new world order of multiple regional conflicts, rivalries and alliances surrounding the central rivalry between the US and China.
The first part (Mint, 31 August) dealt with the most complex of these emerging regional structures, the scenario in West Asia. This part discusses similar structures which may—or may not—be emerging in other parts of the world and India’s position in the emerging geopolitical architecture of the 21st century.