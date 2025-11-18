Ajit Ranade: Cash handouts are politically popular but what do they imply for inflation, welfare and fiscal health?
Bihar’s pre-poll handouts were part of a political pattern in India. So what do cash transfers mean for price stability, welfare outcomes and fiscal management? Conditional cash transfers are found to work, but a universal basic income (UBI) deserves consideration too.
What happens when a helicopter drops a large amount of cash on a local economy? Does the local GDP go up instantly? Of course not. Even a schoolkid’s intuition tells you that the immediate result would be inflation. It is more money chasing the same amount of goods and services.