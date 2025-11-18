The same is true of many other states, such as Maharashtra and Odisha, all of which would be under fiscal strain or have to cut back on other capital expenses or social-sector spending items. In anticipation of upcoming state polls, Assam and Bengal have upped outlays by 31% and 15% respectively. In October 2024 the government of Jharkhand more than doubled its monthly payout to women, from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500.