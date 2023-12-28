Cash transfers might not be the best way to meet India’s welfare aims
Summary
- They’re easy to implement and yield political rewards but divert resources from other deliverables. Recent state elections suggest a trend has set in that may make it harder to achieve what we must.
In the recent state elections, incumbent governments in all except Madhya Pradesh lost. There are many factors that influence the electorate’s voting behaviour, with economic performance being important but not the sole one. So, drawing any conclusion on the relative performance of states based on election results is unlikely to yield fair conclusions. However, there are some common threads from the way the campaigns were conducted that could be a precursor of things to come in India’s general elections of 2024.