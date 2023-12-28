Cash transfers might not be the best way to meet India’s welfare aims

In the recent state elections, incumbent governments in all except Madhya Pradesh lost. There are many factors that influence the electorate’s voting behaviour, with economic performance being important but not the sole one. So, drawing any conclusion on the relative performance of states based on election results is unlikely to yield fair conclusions. However, there are some common threads from the way the campaigns were conducted that could be a precursor of things to come in India’s general elections of 2024.

The issues of jobs, price rise and general distress were raised by the opposition and to a certain extent may have resonated with the electorate, but these were certainly not the main ones. The campaigns were largely centred around various benefits promised by the main political parties. Despite the Prime Minister slamming a ‘revdi’ (or freebie) culture in an October 2022 speech, most parties were not shy of offering these in different forms to various groups. In some ways, there is now a consensus that direct cash transfers are as much a part of policy as the usual themes of growth, employment and redistribution. Each party is competing with the other on the quantum of benefit but not on the principle of cash transfers. This has led to an expansion of benefits by way of free bus tickets to women, revival of the old pension scheme for government employees, and cash transfers to unemployed youth, apart from subsidies on cooking gas, housing, etc, and also cash transfers for marriages, births and so on.

Contrast this with the debate before the enactment of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) or National Food Security Act (NFSA). Even though there was general consensus on their desirability, their fiscal cost caused concern, with purists frowning on their impact on fiscal discipline. Fiscal prudence, however, hardly finds any mention in the discussion on cash transfers, with governments, both state and central, increasing such programmes as well as the quantum of money.

The use of redistributive transfers is not new, nor is the use of such devices as political instruments. While Indira Gandhi had used ‘Garibi Hatao’ as a slogan, the recent push to create a class of labharthis (beneficiaries) is no different. There is also merit in most of these schemes. The free bus scheme has allowed more women to participate in work outside home, increased their mobility and thus empowered them. The idea of a pension for people after the end of their working lives is an essential part of any social contract in most democracies. So is the case with various subsidies, which have helped soften the distress arising out of a pre-pandemic slowdown in the economy or the pandemic itself. While concrete evidence is not available, small surveys and studies confirm that these scheme help.

The issue is not one of redistributive transfers, be it in the form of cash or in kind (such as free grains under the NFSA), but their relative priority vis-à-vis government expenditure on investment and other key programmes. Governments and political parties love them as they are easy to implement, do not require dealing with uncomfortable political-economy issues and are seen as rewarding in the short-run. Voters also see immediate tangible benefits without any bureaucratic interference.

But these have fiscal consequences that are not immediately visible. The cash transfer to farmers has come with a slowdown in agricultural investment. While governments are wiling to dole out cash for an unemployment allowance, there is no attempt to raise wages under NREGA to market levels.

The cost of the free ration scheme is insignificant, but there has been no attempt to restore its coverage to the proportions mandated by the NFSA despite a rise in population. Cash transfers to women are welcome, but there is hardly any increase in the financial allocation for essential schemes such as maternity benefit or the Integrated Child Development Scheme. There is competition to raise health insurance, but primary, secondary and tertiary health services have had little change.

The net benefit to voters may not be quantifiable in the short-run, but the long-run implications are likely to be adverse. This raises basic questions over the role of public policy in ensuring equitable, accessible and universal public services. Also of sufficient investment in physical and human capital for high growth. The rush for cash transfers as a panacea to every problem in our economy and society may continue, but it may not be the best way to spur growth or even redistribution.