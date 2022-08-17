Caste can’t be brushed aside as a global worry

Awareness of caste in America Inc has been low. In mid-2020, however, human resource chiefs must have sat up and taken notice when California’s job regulator sued Cisco Systems on behalf of a techie who alleged that his career had run into a barrier put up by company superiors of higher caste. This lawsuit was an odd case and attracted all the more attention for it. America’s federal Civil Rights Law of 1964, invoked by the prosecution, bars mistreatment on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex and national origin. Caste prejudice made news as yet another scourge to be dealt with. Apple’s policy tweak to shield its workforce diversity can be traced to around the same time. As the chatter over caste has grown louder in the US, other tech majors such as IBM are observed to be moving likewise. This is amid signs of diasporic resistance to how openly the issue is aired. Recently, reports emerged of a divide within Google over a talk to be given by a leader of Equality Labs, a caste-focused advocacy group that did a survey in 2018 which revealed a large proportion of Dalits in the US faced caste bigotry at their workplace, schools and temples from others of South Asian descent. Indeed, the scope for denial of such a problem has shrunk in recent years, especially since Sujatha Gidla’s 2017 book Ants Among Elephants won critical acclaim and a readership in the US.