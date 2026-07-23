Census 2027: raise its credibility through a consensus on how castes are best enumerated

Originally scheduled for 2021 as part of India’s decennial census series, Census 2027 is finally being conducted after a delay of six years. Its results are eagerly awaited.
The Census is the only database at a disaggregated level of villages in rural areas and wards in urban. It is useful for any policymaker interested in micro-planning at the level of districts and blocks, but is also vital for many pro-poor schemes for which allocations are linked to population estimates.
More importantly, it is the foundation of India’s statistical system, providing the base for a sampling frame for all surveys of the National Statistical Office. An outdated sampling base leads to biased estimates and raises questions over their reliability.
Further, this Census is the first attempt by the registrar general of Independent India to collect information on the caste of each individual. The necessity of a caste count arises from the Constitutional provision of reservations for backward groups other than Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) as part of Article 16 (4) along with Article 340, which mandates the collection and analysis of data on the backwardness of various castes not included in India’s SC or ST lists.