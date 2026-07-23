Census 2027: raise its credibility through a consensus on how castes are best enumerated

Originally scheduled for 2021 as part of India’s decennial census series, Census 2027 is finally being conducted after a delay of six years. Its results are eagerly awaited.
Originally scheduled for 2021 as part of India’s decennial census series, Census 2027 is finally being conducted after a delay of six years. Its results are eagerly awaited.
The Census is the only database at a disaggregated level of villages in rural areas and wards in urban. It is useful for any policymaker interested in micro-planning at the level of districts and blocks, but is also vital for many pro-poor schemes for which allocations are linked to population estimates.
The Census is the only database at a disaggregated level of villages in rural areas and wards in urban. It is useful for any policymaker interested in micro-planning at the level of districts and blocks, but is also vital for many pro-poor schemes for which allocations are linked to population estimates.
More importantly, it is the foundation of India’s statistical system, providing the base for a sampling frame for all surveys of the National Statistical Office. An outdated sampling base leads to biased estimates and raises questions over their reliability.
Further, this Census is the first attempt by the registrar general of Independent India to collect information on the caste of each individual. The necessity of a caste count arises from the Constitutional provision of reservations for backward groups other than Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) as part of Article 16 (4) along with Article 340, which mandates the collection and analysis of data on the backwardness of various castes not included in India’s SC or ST lists.
A caste headcount has been demanded since 1957 and has finally been included as part of data collection for Census 2027.
That said, there does not appear to be any clarity on how this data will be collected. Unlike other characteristics of population such as age, gender, religion, education and so on, which use standard definitions and categories, the collection of caste data is complicated. To be sure, data on castes was collected in Censuses before independence, the last being in 1931.
Post-independence efforts, however, have been either incomplete or have not yielded any meaningful analysis. Since that year, India’s Census has been collecting data on castes identified as SC and ST.
The last serious attempt to collect caste data at the national level was through the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) of 2011. Unlike the population Census, which is administered by the registrar general under the Census Act, SECC data was collected by the ministry of rural development.
The problem with it was that inputs were collected through an open-ended question, leading to thousands of caste names and its variants being reported.
That is precisely why recent attempts by state governments to conduct their own caste census (even though these were called caste surveys) in Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka used a pre-existing list of caste names and categories to collect information on caste and their socioeconomic characteristics.
Both Bihar and Telangana have released caste-wise tabulations along with their socioeconomic status. While Bihar had a pre-determined list of 215 caste categories, Telangana used 242.
For the all-India Census 2027, house-listing operations, which involve a preliminary survey of households, are likely to conclude on 30 September. Population enumeration will take place in two phases, with the exercise in Ladakh and snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to begin in September.
For the rest of the country, it will take place in February. However, even though the first phase of population enumeration is likely to start in less than two months, there is no clarity on the nature of data that will be collected.
This raises questions on the seriousness of the effort. Given the country’s heterogeneity in terms of what caste means to different people and communities, an open question is likely to make it useless for analytical purposes. This was the learning from the SECC.
On the other hand, a pre-determined list is likely to provide usable and quantifiable estimates. But this requires a wider discussion to finalize a list that ought to be used. In the case of Bihar and Telangana, this was done through open processes involving feedback and discussion with citizens, apart from academic and caste groups.
At the central level, the process requires collating information at the state level but also across states, given rising mobility, with migrants an important population group. But it is the fluid nature of castes and their sociological and community-level interpretations that demands time and a broad consensus.
The only proper way to do it is by making a list of castes and opening it up for public discussion as well as scrutiny before population enumeration begins this September. It will help resolve contentious issues of caste categorization and work in favour of the Census process’s credibility.
The author is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi.