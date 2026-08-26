Caste census or not, AI systems have already learnt enough to slot Indians by this identity marker

India is once again arguing about whether to count caste. In April 2025, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs decided that India’s next census—Census 2027, our first digital headcount—would include the first comprehensive caste enumeration since 1931, with its questions notified before enumeration begins.
The arguments made are usually dressed as technical: classification, data protection, administrative capacity. Beneath this caste count is an old question in Indian democracy: does naming an inequality weaken it or make it permanent?