Caste census or not, AI systems have already learnt enough to slot Indians by this identity marker

Ask an Indian technologist what AI will do next, and you’ll hear about jobs, GDP and a race to keep pace with San Francisco before Shenzhen gets there first. Ask a sociologist and she may pause. The duller answer is the truer one. AI has not arrived as foreign intelligence that could overturn the social order. It has learnt from what is already embedded in that order—what can be made out from someone’s surname, residence neighbourhood, school, marriage, etc.