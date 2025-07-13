Nitin Pai: A caste census is likely to perpetuate division and weaken our nationhood
Summary
This exercise is political. It’s about power sharing by caste, not about social justice, and it’s clear that greater caste consciousness cannot end discrimination. Such a headcount is regressive.
I want to sound a warning: a caste census not only risks diverting India away from development but could also undermine our foundational constitutional values. Instead of reducing the salience of caste in Indian society, it will reinforce it.
