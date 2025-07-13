Grand ideas apart, lack of fraternity manifests in our daily lives to such an extent that it’s everywhere but we blind ourselves to it. What I have called a sense of ‘us-lessness’ underlies the poverty of our public lives. With little exaggeration, I could argue that there is no ‘public’ at all in our country. There is only ‘me’ and ‘my extended caste community.’ There is a very weak ‘my civic community.’ As I have explained in an earlier column, this is why our public toilets stink, roads are jammed, parks are encroached, officials are often corrupt and our public spaces are usually ugly, dirty and crumbling. Few care about the public because few feel part of the public.