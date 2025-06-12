Sanjoy Chakravorty: A caste census is a Pandora’s Box that India must open anyway
Caste enumeration is a necessary exercise that will inevitably change the composition and politics of this social identity marker. Such a headcount wouldn’t just record reality, but may actually alter it—through the use of pre-set caste lists.
It appears that India’s much delayed 2021 Population Census will likely take place in 2027 and that it will include caste enumeration. If this does happen and the results are released, we will see caste data at the national level for the first time after 1931. The demand for a caste census has been growing for years, especially from the Congress, several other members of the INDIA block and many states.