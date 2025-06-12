While there is some interest in learning more about the demography of Forward and Dominant Castes, the most important objective of a caste census is to estimate the size and composition of the OBC population. This is surely India’s largest social group. But how large is it? No one knows. The Mandal Commission (1980) placed it at 52% of the total population. The National Sample Survey Organization calculated it to be 32-36% in 2000 and 41% in 2006. Other government and non- government surveys place the number in the 30-35% range. The Bihar caste survey counted 63% of the state’s population as OBC.