Opinion
Caste census? Okay, but we must handle it with care
SummaryThe government’s decision to include a caste count in India’s next Census is welcome. But we must get the details of this enumeration right and not compromise what’s in our collective interest. The data should lead to a robust debate on quota policy.
The government’s decision to include caste enumeration in India’s population census is welcome. As the basis of a social hierarchy that inhibits mobility in Indian society, caste is inimical to the notion of equality that’s a core characteristic of democracy.
