Caste census? Okay, but we must handle it with care

However, the extent to which caste has lost its power to hold people back and the challenge that remains is a matter of speculation in the absence of data on the country’s caste composition. Independent India chose to dispense with a caste headcount, last done in 1931 under British rule. A reversal of that call may cause unease among citizens who do not want such an identity raked up officially, but it will replace the fog of guesswork with data.