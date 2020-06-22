Opinion | Catapult India’s armed forces to the space age

China’s contempt for international norms and agreements in pursuit of hegemony is no secret. So, its so-called People’s Liberation Army (PLA), whose violent face-off of mid-June with our troops in Ladakh left dozens dead on both sides, should not be surprised by New Delhi’s decision to harden the Indian Army’s rules of engagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and thus let it strike adversaries faster and harder in defence of our territory. On Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh gave the chiefs of India’s armed forces approval for a new tactical approach. This lets our ground commanders at the LAC, which separates the two countries, deploy a wide range of tactics against Chinese aggression without waiting for an okay from higher-ups. Significantly, reports suggest that it could even mean the use of firearms, barred by “peace and tranquillity" pacts signed in 1996 and 2005 by New Delhi and Beijing. The latter, it would seem, has been served a notice: The PLA will not get to barge into India without risking a serious escalation of armed hostilities. China will not be able to get away with its brute misadventures.

In terms of weaponry, this month’s brawl between Indian and Chinese soldiers seemed to display Stone Age characteristics. While the dignity of death must minimize the revelation of details, what happened in Ladakh is unclear. It was not modern combat, for sure. No bullet was fired, according to the official accounts of both. The post-mortem reports of our martyrs revealed bone fractures and stab wounds. News reports spoke of injuries inflicted by rocks and clubs studded with nails or wrapped in barbed wire. The letter of past bilateral agreements was adhered to, it seems, but their spirit was flouted in a way that can only be described as primitive. The deals of 1996 and 2005 were aimed at averting skirmishes that could push India and China towards a war. As peace assurers, they have proven faulty. Hardware does not always define a level of hostility, while actions and their outcomes do.

Our response, however, should go beyond allowing LAC patrols the use of heavier arms. We should also empower our forces with livewire information drawn from satellite cameras. The LAC needs to be kept under close watch. Scanty data on actual positions in this theatre of action has made it hard for analysts to assess the situation, even as India’s government spars with the Opposition over whether China is in occupation of Indian land in Galwan Valley or not. The Centre’s divergent claims have stretched its credibility. Again, this lack of clarity in the age of technology seems like a throwback to olden days. Terrain scans may need to be kept confidential for a fixed period, but these should always be available, especially to fighters on the frontier. Fully-networked defence capabilities have been hyped as a “revolution in military affairs". True or not, every fighting force needs to be at the cutting edge of digital advancements. The US and China have invested big money in computer systems that use hi-tech tools to feed their infantry actionable inputs of data while on the move. India, saddled with two nuclear-armed adversaries, has learnt that it cannot rely on its arsenal of nukes to deter high-altitude intrusions. Boots on the ground still count. All the more so in tough terrain. Let’s equip our soldiers well, and we could catapult the LAC theatre straight to the space age.

