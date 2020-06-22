Opinion | Catapult India’s armed forces to the space age

Our response, however, should go beyond allowing LAC patrols the use of heavier arms. We should also empower our forces with livewire information drawn from satellite cameras. The LAC needs to be kept under close watch. Scanty data on actual positions in this theatre of action has made it hard for analysts to assess the situation, even as India’s government spars with the Opposition over whether China is in occupation of Indian land in Galwan Valley or not. The Centre’s divergent claims have stretched its credibility. Again, this lack of clarity in the age of technology seems like a throwback to olden days. Terrain scans may need to be kept confidential for a fixed period, but these should always be available, especially to fighters on the frontier. Fully-networked defence capabilities have been hyped as a “revolution in military affairs". True or not, every fighting force needs to be at the cutting edge of digital advancements. The US and China have invested big money in computer systems that use hi-tech tools to feed their infantry actionable inputs of data while on the move. India, saddled with two nuclear-armed adversaries, has learnt that it cannot rely on its arsenal of nukes to deter high-altitude intrusions. Boots on the ground still count. All the more so in tough terrain. Let’s equip our soldiers well, and we could catapult the LAC theatre straight to the space age.