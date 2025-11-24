Bajpai & Tiwari: Catastrophe bonds could lighten the government’s burden of disaster relief and rehabilitation
India is among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries. We could reduce the fiscal burden of disaster relief through money invested in high-risk ‘catastrophe bonds’ offering investors high returns. Developing a market for cat bonds will give us the financial shock absorber we need. Act fast.
India’s geographical location makes it highly susceptible to a wide array of natural disasters, such as extreme heat, floods, droughts, storms, cyclones, earthquakes, etc., which can cause thousands of casualties and displace millions, hurting their livelihood and the economy.