Recent tax collections are reported to be bright enough for India’s government not to raise money from the market, as expected back in May, to honour its GST-gap funding commitment of almost ₹1.6 trillion to states. The Union Budget’s fiscal math, done before our second wave of covid, should need no big revision—if other revenue aims are met. On Monday, the Centre laid out a plan to borrow only ₹5.03 trillion in the second half of 2021-22, on top of the ₹7.02 trillion raised in the first six months, thus abiding by its budgetary target of ₹12.05 trillion for the full year. While our 2020-21 budget was taken apart by covid, relative stability this year on the fiscal front will offer some relief to our over-supplied bond market, which also has inflation to sweat over. The bigger cause for optimism at this point—besides dropping covid cases—is the revival in economic activity reflected in our tax mop-up. Signs of it have been increasingly visible.

Take the latest update of Mint’s Macro Tracker. Of the 16 indicators it tracks, eight were green in August, implying their readings were above their five-year averages. This makes for our best performance not just since the pandemic began, but in nearly two-and-a-half years. Impressive as this is under the circumstances, a broad recovery will need us to perform better than average on more parameters. The Tracker’s four Ease of Living counts remain in the red, while its Consumer Economy block is split halfway, with tractor sales strong and air-traffic still weak. From a production perspective, the purchasing managers’ index in August went nicely above its five-year average, as did growth in rail freight traffic. Overall, these data charts speak of resilience, though we clearly have some way to go. What stood apart was the External Sector, with all four Tracker counts in the green. Our trade balance improved, labour-intensive exports rose, and India logged an import cover of 14.5 months, even as the rupee gained a bit on the dollar.

Last month was the fifth in a row that Indian exports hovered above $30 billion. The pandemic’s trade disruptions have made year-on-year comparisons pointless, but it is still a hearty figure in the context of a slump that followed the West’s Great Recession. Only once previously in the past five years did we breach that monthly mark. With a post-pandemic surge of demand likely in rich export-markets and global moves underway to diversify supply chains away from China, we have a chance of export-led expansion that we must not squander. Logistical and duty-related hurdles need to be swept away, processes eased and trade deals sealed. Some of these pain points are being addressed by the Centre. What matters most in this game is our export competitiveness, an edge that calls for enhanced quality-control by exporters and low-cost production in US-dollar terms. A needlessly strong rupee, pushed up by investment inflows rather than an export surplus, could leave some ‘Made in India’ offerings out of contention and constrain our ability to maximize overseas gains. Our central bank’s general policy has been to let our currency float but not allow volatility in its exchange rate beyond a point. This is consistent with market practices that meet US approval. Yet, conversion rates moved by capital flows, instead of imports and exports, interfere with trade adjustments and its promise of mutual benefit, which can justify action to achieve an even keel. Let’s give our export thrust a better shot.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.