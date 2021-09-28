Cause for optimism as our economy livens up

Last month was the fifth in a row that Indian exports hovered above $30 billion. The pandemic’s trade disruptions have made year-on-year comparisons pointless, but it is still a hearty figure in the context of a slump that followed the West’s Great Recession. Only once previously in the past five years did we breach that monthly mark. With a post-pandemic surge of demand likely in rich export-markets and global moves underway to diversify supply chains away from China, we have a chance of export-led expansion that we must not squander. Logistical and duty-related hurdles need to be swept away, processes eased and trade deals sealed. Some of these pain points are being addressed by the Centre. What matters most in this game is our export competitiveness, an edge that calls for enhanced quality-control by exporters and low-cost production in US-dollar terms. A needlessly strong rupee, pushed up by investment inflows rather than an export surplus, could leave some ‘Made in India’ offerings out of contention and constrain our ability to maximize overseas gains. Our central bank’s general policy has been to let our currency float but not allow volatility in its exchange rate beyond a point. This is consistent with market practices that meet US approval. Yet, conversion rates moved by capital flows, instead of imports and exports, interfere with trade adjustments and its promise of mutual benefit, which can justify action to achieve an even keel. Let’s give our export thrust a better shot.