Artificial-intelligence (AI) researchers have spent the last year toying with a compelling proposition: AI models could be more powerful and cheaper to run if they disclosed less about how they worked. The trade-off is risky—it could be harder for humans to check the systems are not doing anything harmful. But it would also provide a commercial advantage.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman appears to have decided that edge is worth pursuing. Despite loud pledges to prioritize safety, he has fired the starting gun on a more dangerous race in AI development. Astra, a new model that OpenAI launched last week, reportedly uses a method called ‘recurrent depth’ that can make reasoning more efficient by not spelling it out in human language. The company said in a blog post that its ability to monitor Astra had ‘decreased’ from the previous model.