Caution: AI models that don't explain themselves threaten to speed up a perilous arms race

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman appears to have decided that edge is worth pursuing. Despite loud pledges to prioritize safety, he has fired the starting gun on a more dangerous race in AI development. Astra, a new model that OpenAI launched last week, reportedly uses a method called ‘recurrent depth’ that can make reasoning more efficient by not spelling it out in human language. The company said in a blog post that its ability to monitor Astra had ‘decreased’ from the previous model.