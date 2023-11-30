Caution is the watchword on India's inclusion in any global bond index

Governor Das could not have put it better. The reality is that all the reasons that militate against a premature move to capital account convertibility apply almost entirely to GBI inclusion as well. This is often glossed over on the grounds that the investments expected are in rupee-denominated securities and hence not so risky for us. This is to miss the wood for the trees. It is true that to the extent global money flows into rupee bonds, the risk of being held hostage to the whims of foreign funds (often subject to political pressures, as we saw in the context of Russia’s ouster from Western capital markets) is less than with dollar debt. But the difference is only of degree. Any reduction in India’s weightage in the index, for some extraneous reason such as, say, the government’s refusal to toe a line laid down by major Western powers, could see an exodus of funds from the country. To the extent that liquidated holdings will be converted into foreign currency for withdrawal from India, enormous pressure will come to bear on our relatively thin forex markets, with huge negative repercussions for us. A sudden bulk demand for dollars would put downward pressure on the rupee, resulting in depreciation of the domestic currency, with implications for a host of macro fundamentals, ranging from inflation (as oil imports become costlier), India’s current account deficit (as import bills swell) and the Centre’s fiscal balance (as the government is compelled to subsidize petroleum products that become costlier) to interest rates as the Indian bond market reacts to a sudden fall in demand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}