CBI must be called to investigate the bizarre ‘yogic’ dealings at the NSE

Stranger claims might have been made in the past. But we are not talking here of some small mom and pop shop or sole proprietorship, where the head could, perhaps, get away with claims that she was guided by some supernatural power. We are talking about someone who was at the helm of the premier stock exchange of the country, who is, or ought to have been, accountable to its board and shareholders and to Sebi. Once again, we are seeing the consequences of unbridled power being exercised by the person at the helm with a pliant board failing to play its expected role of a watchman, as seen earlier in the case of Chanda Kochhar and ICICI Bank.